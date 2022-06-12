There will be a few coastal rain areas this morning as temperatures across the Bay Area start in the mid to upper 70s. Rain eventually moves east later this afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low 90s.

A similar pattern can be expected Monday with coastal morning showers and inland afternoon storms. Highs will remain in the low 90s with feels like temps at or above 100 degrees.

Our typical rainy season pattern returns Tuesday with afternoon and evening storms moving toward our coast. This pattern stays with us through next weekend with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.