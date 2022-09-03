Rain will taper off before midnight with a clearing sky late. Temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the mid to upper 70s. Expect another round of afternoon showers and storms lingering through the evening, but not as many as Saturday. Highs will rise into the mid 90s.

Late day storms continue Labor day through Wednesday before an onshore pattern returns. Thursday through next weekend expect morning as well as afternoon storms. Highs through Wednesday will be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s. By the end of the week highs will rise into the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80.