This morning will start out pretty dry, but humid as temps start out in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will be limited this afternoon and will form near the coast around lunchtime before moving inland later today. Highs will rise to the low 90s with feels like temperatures as high as 105 degrees.

Not much will change Sunday except higher coverage of showers and storms. Timing and location will remain the same the next several days as showers will be sparse Monday and Tuesday.

Rain amps up a bit Wednesday through the end of the week as storms continue to push inland. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 through the end of next week.