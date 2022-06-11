Showers will taper off before midnight, but a few coastal rain areas could form early Sunday morning with lows dropping into the upper 70s. Morning coastal showers eventually move eastward as the day progresses with more sunshine expected especially along the coast. With more sun, highs will rise into the low 90s and will feel like 100 degrees or more in many neighborhoods.

Monday will be similar with morning coastal showers and late day inland storms. Our typical rainy season pattern returns Tuesday and stays with us through next weekend which means sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s all next week.