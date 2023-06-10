Showers will taper off before midnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Sunday morning will start out warm and muggy again with lows in the mid to upper 70s across the Bay Area. Fewer showers will pop up Sunday afternoon with rain mainly east of I-75 as highs top out around 90 degrees.

Rain chances will be slim to none next week which is rare for the middle of June. Any showers that do pop up will quickly move eastward as our onshore flow continues.

Lows this week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be slightly higher heading in to next weekend, but only a 20% chance.