Sunday starts out warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s across the Bay Area, but big changes are on the way. A weak front moves through tomorrow afternoon which means fewer showers and storms late in the day mainly south of I-4. Humidity will lower Sunday evening after temperatures rise to the upper 80s. It will also be rather breezy with a northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

The breeze continues into the work week and subsides Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will be low throughout the week with Tuesday being the driest day, but humidity stays low through the end of the work week.

Highs throughout the week will rise to the upper 80s to around 90 with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Next weekend a stronger front is expected to move through Sunday which could usher in even cooler weather.