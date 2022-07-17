Monday starts out with coastal showers and humid conditions with lows dropping into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Storms will move toward the east as the day progresses. With fewer rain areas and more sunshine, high temperatures will rise into the low and mid 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with timing of rain and storms, but there’s only a 40% chance of rain. Thursday features afternoon showers and storms with widespread PM storms heading into the weekend. Lows the next several days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with highs in the low to mid 90s.