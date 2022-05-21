Storms will wind down overnight giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the low to mid 70s across much of the Bay Area. scattered showers and storms will once again form Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. With high humidity it will feel at or above 100 degrees at times with some sunshine.

Storms wind down after sunset with a similar pattern Monday. In fact, through Thursday isolated to scattered showers and storms will occur late in the day. Highs will rise into the low and mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

A frontal boundary will approach northern Florida Friday and into next weekend which could provide more cloud cover and a chance of rain before as well as after lunchtime.