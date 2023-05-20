Sunday starts out warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Showers and storms develop early afternoon and by 5pm storms will move to the east leaving the coast dry Sunday evening. Highs temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

More pm storms can be expected Monday as a front moves to our north. Highs will be around 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine early in the day.

There won’t be much sunshine Tuesday through Thursday as a weak front slowly moves through the Bay Area. Morning and afternoon storms are likely with highs in the mid to upper 80s mid week.

Fewer pm showers are in the forecast Friday and next weekend will be relatively dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.