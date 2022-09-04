Sunday starts out dry, but humid with temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain arrives mid afternoon and lingers through this evening, but there won’t be as many showers and storms compared to yesterday. Highs will rise into the mid 90s across the Bay Area.

Storm timing remains the same through Wednesday although by the middle of the week there will be more rain areas. Lows will be in the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

Our weather pattern changes Thursday with an onshore flow developing. This means rain will arrive along the coast in the morning and push inland later in the day. Lows will be around 80 degrees with highs in the lower 90s.