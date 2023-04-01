Overnight will be warm and muggy with lows dropping into the low 70s across the Bay Area.

A weak front will move into the Bay Area early Sunday morning which could provide a few showers. Any rain in the morning will be in northern communities with rain chances in the afternoon and evening shifting inland. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The front washes out over our area leaving behind mainly inland showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay warm throughout next week with highs approaching 90 degrees later in the week. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s next week.