There could be a shower along the coast Saturday morning, but most of the showers that form will be in our inland communities and move further east. Temperatures start out around 70 degrees with afternoon highs rising to the mid 80s.

Sunday morning will feature cooler temps in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be lower humidity and much more sun on Sunday with mainly dry conditions.

Another disturbance will bring showers and a few storms Monday as humidity returns. Rain chances will be with us all week long, but highs throughout the week will stay in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.