Scattered showers will accompany a weak front this morning as rain most inland this afternoon. It starts warm with temps in the low 70s this morning. With limited sunshine, highs will rise to the low 80s with high humidity today.

Monday will feature isolated afternoon and evening showers inland with warmer highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be dry, but a weak front could bring a few showers Wednesday although it won’t be a washout by any means.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and not as humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A stronger cold front brings rain next weekend and cools highs back into the 70s.