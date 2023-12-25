Showers will linger into the overnight hours and into your Tuesday morning as temperatures hold steady in the upper 60s. It will be rather cloudy Tuesday afternoon with mild high temps rising into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler behind Tuesday’s front with highs around 70 degrees and lots of cloud cover. Wednesday will be mainly dry before rain arrives again Thursday with a stronger cold front.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s as rain moves out early Friday morning. Friday and Saturday will feature highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Lows heading into the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s with highs by the new year rising to the mid to upper 60s.