Sunday starts out pleasant with lows in the low 70s across the Bay Area. There will be plenty of sunshine before showers arrive late in the afternoon. Rain stays south of I-4 and will be isolated at best as highs rise to the low 90s. Humidity stays nice with dew points in the mid 60s today.

Humidity and rain chances increase Monday as scattered showers and storms impact our area. Rain chances will remain high through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances back off next weekend with highs in the upper 80s.