It’s going to be cool and dry heading into the latter half of your Sunday evening. As we wind down the new year, expect midnight temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky.

A few showers could enter the picture late afternoon and evening Monday as the next front moves through. Highs will be around 70, but the front itself will move through early Tuesday morning so Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier and cooler with lows around 50 and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next front arrives and brings more significant rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday which will cool temperatures again Thursday and Friday.

Another front will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with Saturday being the warmest day as highs rise to the low and mid 70s.