We’ve got a beautiful night in store with a mostly clear sky and lows near average in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature an isolated threat of showers and storms mainly south of I-4. Highs will rise into the lower 90s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday with slightly higher rain chances. As Ian moves into the eastern Gulf, our rain chances increase with the best chance of heavy rain Wednesday through early Friday. Rain, storm surge, and wind will depend on Ian’s exact track, but it looks like the timing of Ian’s impacts will be the middle to the end of next week.

By next weekend rain chances lower with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.