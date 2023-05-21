Sunday starts out very similar to the past few days with a mostly sunny sky and warm temps in the low to mid 70s. It will stay humid all day long as feels like temperatures rise to over 100 degrees. Fewer pm showers and storms will start along the coast early in the afternoon and move inland late in the day with highs in the low 90s.

Monday will feature more widespread afternoon and evening storms with highs around 90 degrees before a cold front slowly moves through the area.

Morning and afternoon showers and storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday. With limited sunshine high temperatures will only rise to the mid and upper 80s.

Rain coverage decreases Friday with mainly dry conditions and lower humidity expected next weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.