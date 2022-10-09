Sunday starts out a bit cool with temps in the mid to upper 60s across the Bay Area. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with low rain chances. The best chance of rain comes late in the day in southern communities.

Rain chances increase heading into the work week with the best chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Lows will be in the 70s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front will pass Friday drying us out and cooling temperatures. Next weekend lows will be in the low to mid 60s with highs in the low 80s with much lower humidity.