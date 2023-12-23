Sunday will start out with more clouds than sun, but showers will be few and far between as rain chances will only be at 20%. Temps start out in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Christmas day will start out with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid 60s before rain tapers off later in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Isolated to scattered showers will linger Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front stalls over our area. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 70s.

Showers taper off Thursday with highs to finish the week only rising into the 60s with lows in the 50s.