We’ve got another beautiful night in store with a clear sky and lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s along the coast. Monday will feature a few more clouds, but things will stay dry with continued low humidity. Highs will rise into the mid 80s once again.

The tail end of a weak front will move through Tuesday providing a low chance of stray showers mainly inland. other wise the work week stays dry.

A second front moves through Sunday providing a chance of a few showers. Lows the next several days will drop into the mid 60s to near 70 with highs in the 80s staying well below average.