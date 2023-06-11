Monday starts out mainly dry and muggy with lows in the upper 70s across the Bay Area. Any showers that form along I-75 around lunchtime will quickly move toward the east coast as highs rise to around 90 degrees. Feels like temperatures with high humidity will top out around 100 degrees.

There won’t be much change with low rain chances Tuesday. Showers will develop far inland as highs rise into the low 90s.

Rain chances will be slightly higher by the end of the week and into the weekend as our onshore flow continues. The best chance of rain will still be east of I-75.

Highs all week long will be in the low 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.