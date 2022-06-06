For decades, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been one of Tampa Bay’s most iconic landmarks. But the 190 foot-high peak has also drawn hundreds of people wanting to take their own life.

Most who have jumped from the top of span have died.

Each time, witnesses, first responders and loved ones are left traumatized.

Now, nearly a year since fences along the top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay were completed, suicide rates have decreased dramatically.

Traffic streams over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. ,where the new suicide prevention barrier has been completed. For decades, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been one of Tampa Bay’s most iconic landmarks. But the 190 foot-high peak has also drawn hundreds of people wanting to take their own life. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

