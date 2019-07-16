FedEx driver delivers shooting victims to the hospital

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Police say a FedEx driver brought three shooting victims to the hospital after they flagged him down for help, WGCL reported.

Police responded to a reported shooting on Hardee Street in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, police learned the driver had already brought the victims to the hospital after they flagged him down for help.

A fourth shooting victim arrived at Grady Hospital in a private car.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of those involved in this incident. FedEx Ground commends the quick action taken by this service provider employee and is proud of the many contributions that our team members and vendors make to our communities every day,” FedEx said in a statement.

Investigators suspect the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

