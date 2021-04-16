Federal prosecutors secure first guilty plea in cases stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

News

by: Pete Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jon Schaffer, right in blue top, protest inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Roberto Schmidt / AFP – Getty Images

(NBC News) — A longtime member of the Oath Keepers is expected to admit to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Indiana resident Jon Schaffer will plead guilty Friday to unlawfully entering Congress and obstructing an official proceeding, sources told NBC News.

It was the first guilty plea won by the federal government in connection with the riot, which occurred 100 days ago.

Schaffer surrendered Jan. 17 after his picture was featured on an FBI poster seeking the public’s help in finding rioters, officials said.

At the time of his arrest, federal prosecutors said Schaffer was among the many rioters who used bear spray during the attack.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss