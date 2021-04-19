Fauci hints coronavirus policy on face masks may change

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hinted that there could soon be changes to the COVID-19 health policy on face masks.

During a Sunday morning interview on Meet the Press, Fauci said the recommendations about wearing face masks may change as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

WATCH: @chucktodd: "Why does a vaccinated person have to wear a mask?"



Dr. Fauci: "You dramatically diminish" possible Covid infection with a vaccine, but vaccinated people could still carry infection.



"If you don't have a mask, you might inadvertently infect" those around you. pic.twitter.com/AJvEvQIdb4 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 18, 2021

Interviewer Chuck Todd asked Fauci why people who get vaccinated need to continue wearing masks.

He responded, “This is something that, as we get more information, it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently, the reason is that when you get vaccinated you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected.”

Fauci added that if you “don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect” those around you.

Additionally, the health expert explained that some variants of the virus are more resistant to vaccines. However, he reiterated that the vaccine works “very well” against the B.1.1.7 variant, which he says is the dominant variant in the U.S.

You can watch the full interview below: