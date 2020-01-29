Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad

Live Now
by: Alexa Mae Asperin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dads across the world are honoring the late Kobe Bryant with the hashtag “girldad.”

Fathers are taking to social media to post pictures of themselves with their daughters and the hashtag #girldad as a way of remembering Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Bryant was the father to four girls.

The hashtag came to life Monday night as ESPN’s Elle Duncan talked about how proud he was as a father to four daughters.

“I would have 5 more girls if I could,” Duncan quoted Bryant saying. “I’m a girl dad.”

Since then, the hashtag has taken off on social media, with feeds being flooded with photos of dads and their girls from across the world.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born just last June.

