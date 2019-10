BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of Fort Hamer Bridge in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash shortly after 3:30 a.m.

At least one person has died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

All lanes of the bridge will be closed until further notice. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: