Fatal crash causes road closures in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently investigating a fatal crash near 58th Street.

According to police, around 4 p.m. a black Mercedes sedan hit an SUV on Central Avenue near 58th Street in St. Pete.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Central Avenue and 58th Street will remain closed for several hours Wednesday evening.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.