Fashion Wrap

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) - Deputies are searching for a 65-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his Lakewood Ranch home over the weekend.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Koji Horaguchi is considered missing and endangered. He walked away from his Clubhouse Drive home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and has not returned. Detectives believe he may be heading west toward the beaches.