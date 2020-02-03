Fashion Wrap

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Plant City man is behind bars on Monday after deputies say he stole a vehicle, crashed into a patrol car and caused two more crashes while fleeing deputies in Polk County.

According to a news release, deputies were told to look out for a beige 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen from Plant City on Feb. 1. The car was seen in the area of Bailey Road in Mulberry shortly before 1 a.m. About 15 minutes later, deputies spotted the car turning off State Road 60 onto Shady Hammock Drive.