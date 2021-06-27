Fans prepare to cheer on Bolts in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lightning will return to the ice at Amalie Arena Monday night after an emotional win against the New York Islanders Friday night.

The team will go for back-to-back championships except there’s more excitement this year because fans will actually get to cheer them on in person.

If you want a ticket to be inside, it will cost you. The cheapest ticket is $310. Thunder Alley will also be packed, with tickets there all sold out.

“My heart goes out to this team, they had everything they had to do to get it done and they’re going to bring it back home here to Tampa,” Bolts Fan Ralph Parr said.

This is the first time the Lightning and the Canadiens are set to play this season due to scheduling changes because of the pandemic.

The Bolts will start the Stanley Cup Final with home ice for the first two games before shifting to Montreal for games 3 and 4. Those games will air on News Channel 8.

Puck drop in Game 1 is at 8 pm.