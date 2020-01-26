Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/KTLA) — Condolences are pouring in for Kobe Bryant, including from the President of the United States.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Tom Brady tweeted his sadness with hearts and prayers for Kobe.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020



The NBA player Dwayne Wade expressed his disbelief.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recalled his friend.

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich offered his thoughts.

Terrible news about Kobe Bryant, a young man who was hitting his stride in so many ways. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 26, 2020

NBA legend Bill Russell also shared his memories of Kobe.

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

The Houston Texans JJ Watts also expressed his disbelief.

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Disney CEO Robert Iger:

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

Chloe Jackson with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky posted a video of the time she met Bryant.

💔I will never forget this moment.. Your impact on the game, your impact on sports. An inspiration, a legend, an icon, the Goat. RIP Kobe pic.twitter.com/Hf7oMbGvxo — Chloe Jackson (@Clj_0) January 26, 2020

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and singer Bruno Mars also posted about Bryant’s legacy.

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020