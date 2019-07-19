Family to hold vigil for Markeis McGlockton 1 year after shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday marks one year since Markeis McGlockton was shot and killed outside the Circle A Food Store in Clearwater.

This is the controversial stand your ground case, where Michael Drejka is facing a manslaughter charge after shooting and killing McGlockton following an argument over a handicap parking space.

The shooting happened after Drejka was arguing with McGlockton’s girlfriend over a handicap parking spot.

Surveillance video shows how McGlockton came out of the store and pushed Drejka to the ground, followed by Drejka shooting him. Drejka claimed it was in self-defense.

Family and friends of McGlockton are set to hold a vigil Friday night to honor his memory. It is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Clearwater.

