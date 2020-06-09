Family speaks out about woman who drowned on Treasure Island, rip currents may be to blame

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is learning new details about a Tampa woman who drowned Monday afternoon on Treasure Island Beach.

Victoria Godwin, 47, is described by family as a fun-loving, free-spirited wife, mother, and friend. Godwin’s family said she was a good swimmer but drowned Monday on their family vacation. They think rip currents are to blame.

We’re told by Godwin’s family that her uncle was in the water when he lost sight of her. At the time, they say Godwin’s 15-year-old daughter was in the hotel sleeping because she didn’t feel well and her husband had just gone back to the hotel to put his swimsuit on to join her in the water, but by the time he made it back to the shore, she was gone.

“All a sudden my friends and husband said there’s a lot of activity over there, a couple of ambulance trucks,” said Blanche Williams who was on the beach at the time. She and her family are also visiting Treasure Island Beach and can’t imagine what the other family is going through.

Treasure Island Fire Chief William “Trip” Barrs said he thinks to rip currents and our recent weather could be to blame. He said the recent weather makes them worse.

“Anytime we have a tropical disturbance in the gulf or heavy weather the surf really picks up on our Pinellas County beaches,” Barrs said. “That causes more likelihood of rip currents which are very hard to detect from the beach. You get caught in one and you’re going to go out to sea pretty quickly, most people can’t swim against one.”

Chief Barrs said if you get caught in a rip current you should use the following techniques:

Yell to people onshore

Swim parallel to the shore at a 45-degree-angle

Stay calm, and don’t fight the current

Float or tread water until you can break free in calmer waters

“Go with the ride and swim parallel to the beach if you can,” he said. “You’ll eventually break free from the cycle and be able to get back to the beach or we’ll come out and get you. If you fight the current you’ll fatigue and tire and that’s when you’ll start to have issues staying afloat.”

Pinellas County Emergency services released details about how to avoid rip current dangers and who is most at risk of getting caught in them.