Family searching for missing 35-year-old Tampa man in Maui

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local family is searching for answers as their 35-year-old son has been missing since Wednesday after he went hiking in Maui, Hawaii.

Craig Michael Pitt, 35, went hiking in Maui during the morning on Wednesday.

Pitt is a Seminole High School and University of South Florida graduate. He currently lives in Shore Acres.

Pitt is seen on the far right as he spends time with family.

Family members told 8 On Your Side, Pitt was vacationing in Hawaii and went for a day hike and only brought enough food, water and supplies for a one day. Banana Bungalow Hostel in Maui called the police when Pitt did not return Friday evening.

According to family, Pitt is 6 feet tall.

His mother Lisa is leaving for Maui Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

