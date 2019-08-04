Family searching for missing 35-year-old Tampa man in Maui

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local family is searching for answers as their 35-year-old son has been missing since Wednesday after he went hiking in Maui, Hawaii.
Craig Michael Pitt, 35, went hiking in Maui during the morning on Wednesday.
Pitt is a Seminole High School and University of South Florida graduate. He currently lives in Shore Acres.
Family members told 8 On Your Side, Pitt was vacationing in Hawaii and went for a day hike and only brought enough food, water and supplies for a one day. Banana Bungalow Hostel in Maui called the police when Pitt did not return Friday evening.
According to family, Pitt is 6 feet tall.
His mother Lisa is leaving for Maui Sunday morning.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.