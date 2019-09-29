Family releases home videos of missing NJ girl hoping it helps find her

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — A family in New Jersey released new video of a 5-year-old girl who has been missing more than a week, hoping it brings her home.
Dulce Perez hasn’t been seen or heard from since last Monday when she disappeared from Bridgeton City Park in New Jersey.
Family hopes perhaps someone who’s been withholding information will see the video, hear Dulce’s innocent little voice, and have the heart to come forward with information.
The FBI is asking people of Bridgeton to look in their phones or cameras to see if they took any pictures or videos last Monday afternoon, as they could help provide clues in the search.
