Family pet dies in St. Pete fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire in St. Petersburg killed a family pet and caused heavy damage to a home Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the 7400 block of 17th Street North.

Fire officials said they arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of the carport.

A person inside of the home managed to escape the fire, but their family pet did not survive, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: