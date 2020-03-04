Family of 3 among many fatalities in Tennessee tornadoes

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Josh, Erin and two-year-old Sawyer Kimberlin.

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A couple and their two-year-old child who previously lived in Etowah were among those killed in devastating tornadoes in Middle Tennessee Tuesday, WTVC confirmed.

Family members confirmed to WTVC that Josh, Erin and 2-year-old Sawyer Kimberlin were killed in the Middle Tennessee tornadoes that claimed the lives of 24 people.

PREVIOUS: 5 children, 13 adults killed in Putnam County tornado

RELATED: How to help

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven together. We’re devastated with this news. They were a beautiful family. Continue to pray for their lost and comfort for family left behind,” family friend Lauren Pitts wrote on Facebook.

The family lived in Etowah before moving to Cookeville, Tennessee in Putnam County, among the areas most impacted. 18 of the 24 fatalities occurred in Putnam County.

RELATED: Putnam County releases names of missing people

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

