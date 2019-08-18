Family increases reward in St. Petersburg unsolved murder on anniversary of death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tracy Lee Pulido was an attractive single mother, just 42 years old when she was found murdered in her apartment in August 2013.

Sunday, August 18 is the anniversary of her murder and her family is increasing the reward for information about her death to $10,000 if the information leads to the arrest of her killer.

Pulido had left her young son with a friend for a sleepover and then she spent a day relaxing at the pool at her apartment complex.

“It was pretty common for her to let her son stay with that friend for a couple of days a week,” said St. Petersburg Police Lt. Matthew Furse.

Pulido’s mother says her daughter was a loving, giving child, ” I always got roses for Mother’s Day, my birthday, always,” said Linda Swingle-Baggett.

Pulido worked as a waitress at several restaurants in St. Petersburg to support herself and her son.

“She was just a good person, you know, I raised her to be a good person, but then I also raised her to stand up for herself,” said Swingle-Baggett.

Matthew Furse was a homicide detective in 2013 when Pulido was murdered. He now oversees other detectives who are still working to solve her murder.

“She was a good mom, a normal person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her happen for sure,” said Furse.

Pulido didn’t pick her son up when she was supposed to. A friend called police and another person, with a key to her apartment went in to check on her. He found her body on the floor.

“There were some things that were slightly disturbed. Her positioning was concerning to the police department, too, to investigators,” said Furse.

It was obvious to police she put up a fight against her attacker, “There are some items of evidentiary value that we were able to collect and we are still waiting on advancement in DNA technology to be able to analyze that DNA evidence effectively to help identify some things that were left behind,” said Furse.

The veteran detective now hopes new advancements in DNA technology will lead his officers to her killer.

“It’s very encouraging to know that DNA evidence is continuing to evolve. It’s always important to us, especially in the last 20 years to think about that when we are collecting evidence,” said Furse.

Pulido’s mother hopes she will one day know who killed her daughter.

“All I want is justice and justice to be served for my daughter and her son,” said Swingle-Baggett.

And if you think you have information on this crime contact St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or Pinellas County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477. You can also leave a tip here.