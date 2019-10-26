Lutz family forced to evacuate after depression forms under home

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A depression formed underneath a house in Lutz Friday evening, buckling the tile floor under the home’s foundation and forcing the family to evacuate.

Pasco fire rescue assisted the family in gathering their important belongings around 7 p.m. and helped them evacuate their home on 22445 Willow Lakes Drive.

A deputy building official with the Pasco County Building Services has deemed the house unsafe, as there is a small visible depression along the foundation of the house.

Officials say none of the neighboring homes are in danger at this time.

Pasco County will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

