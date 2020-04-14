Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Family asks for prayers after father, son critically injured in Tennessee tornado

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A young boy and his father are fighting for their lives in the hospital after a tornado ripped through their Chattanooga home.

A tornado ripped through the Meadows family home in Hamilton County, causing debris to fly through their bedrooms and knocking out 4-year-old Grayson and his father Mikey.

Joe Meadows says he found the two unconscious and bleeding in their room. Neighbors and an officer came to help carry Grayson nearly a mile down the road to safety.

Family members are calling this a night of miracles. Both suffered major head injuries but they’re lucky to be alive.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends can only pray from afar. At last check, Mikey was responding and the family is just waiting to see if Grayson could breathe on his own.

A Gofundme campaign has been started for the father and son.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom"

Pinellas County leaders discuss beaches, curfews and mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County leaders discuss beaches, curfews and mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side"

Coronavirus: Tampa creates relief fund for small businesses, residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Tampa creates relief fund for small businesses, residents"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500"

Emotional Support Line open during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emotional Support Line open during pandemic"

Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss