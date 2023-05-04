POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fallen Deputy Blane Lane was honored at a memorial service Thursday as his name was added to the Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial.

“He will never be forgotten, nor will the other 36 fallen officers & their families. We love you, Blane,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The ceremony was held at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park.

Lane became the 37th State, County, or Local Law Enforcement or Corrections officer who made the “supreme sacrifice and died in the line of duty” while serving the citizens of Polk County.

Authorities said Lane was killed by friendly fire as four deputies tried to arrest a woman with an outstanding felony warrant.

Two of four deputies opened fire after the woman pointed a BB gun at them. One of the bullets went through a wall and hit Lane, according to investigators.