Facebook to remove some posts promoting protests against stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

(Picture: Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Facebook is going to remove some posts on its platform that promote protesting against stay-at-home orders, according to a report from CNN.

CNN reports Facebook will take down Facebook Events posts promoting events in California, New Jersey and Nebraska, where protests are not allowed under stay-at-home orders. However other posts and Facebook groups may not be removed.

“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN. “For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

A number of states have been under stay-at-home orders for weeks to promote social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. In recent days, protests have been held in numerous states against the orders, many calling for restrictions on jobs to be lifted so people can return to work.

