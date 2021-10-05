Facebook apologizes for outage impacting users on its platform, Instagram, WhatsApp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Social media giant Facebook is apologizing to users for the outage that occurred Monday.

The technical glitch brought down Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for hours, a shock for many who check the apps multiple times daily.

“I was trying to post the nice view out here and then my post was like ‘try again’and then it didn’t go. I tried to post it again and I thought it was my network,” said Gibril Mbowe. “This generation that’s what they know, social media, so if it’s gone a lot of people will be depressed.”

Leaders with Facebook say it wasn’t an issue with the cellular network.

A statement posted to the company’s website reads:

To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms. We’ve been working as hard as we can to restore access, and our systems are now back up and running. The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem. Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt. Our services are now back online and we’re actively working to fully return them to regular operations. We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime. People and businesses around the world rely on us everyday to stay connected. We understand the impact outages like these have on people’s lives, and our responsibility to keep people informed about disruptions to our services. We apologize to all those affected, and we’re working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient. -Facebook

Dominick Miserandino is an online media expert who works for Aniview.com.

He says the outage is an example of why we shouldn’t rely so heavily on social media and need a plan B.

“I do my best to keep a backup copy of things or have more than one means of calling someone, and those practices you don’t remember, you don’t worry about your backup plan until the needs of the backup plan,” Miserandino said.