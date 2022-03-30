WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s a special day for a Virginia community, the commemoration of one of the weirdest, most iconic moments in the region’s history.

On this day in 1999, Italian model and actor Fabio Lanzoni, best known as just Fabio, was hit by a goose as he helped celebrate the opening of the Apollo’s Chariot rollercoaster in Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Italy section.

Comedian Jay Leno called it a “collision between birdbrains.”

Fabio would be fine, but when the coaster came back to the cameras at the end of the ride there was Fabio, dejected and with a bloody face. He was taken away in a limo to the hospital for a few minor cuts.

The goose … unfortunately did not survive.

You can watch the original story WAVY did back in 1999 above.

And speaking of Busch Garden’s Italy section, there’s a new coaster called Pantheon that just opened to the public last Friday. It’s the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph.