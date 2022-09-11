Showers and storms will diminish by midnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. It should remain dry the rest of the night with lows in the mid 70s. Storms will develop and move along our coast Monday morning, but by the afternoon storms will have pushed to the east coast so it should be dry late Monday afternoon and evening. With extra cloud cover, highs will only rise into the upper 80s.

Storm timing remains the same throughout the work week and into next weekend with morning and afternoon storms likely due to a stalled out front that will sit over the Bay Area this week. Lows will remain in the mid 70s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.