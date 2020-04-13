1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus curfew: Hillsborough emergency group approves county-wide curfew Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Experts warn of online disinformation campaign on China’s role in coronavirus spread

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Some officials say China is waging a massive disinformation campaign hoping to rewrite history about how the coronavirus pandemic started and China’s failure to stop the virus from spreading.

Some experts are warning Americans to be careful about what they read and share online.

“I think it’s very important to note a lot of misinformation out there targeted toward the American people,” said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Carson wants Americans to be careful about COVID-19 information they see online.

“Foreign actors, state actors, Russia, China and others, have set up troll farms that deliberately spread misinformation to the American people,” he said.

And some foreign policy experts say China is attempting to re-shape its role in the pandemic.

“They are trying to push a specific narrative: China’s the good guy, China’s not the problem, and also at the same time, to deflect criticism on to other countries,” said Dean Cheng, Chinese policy expert with the Heritage Foundation.

Cheng, an expert on Chinese policy, says China’s own numbers, from its economy to coronavirus deaths, defy common sense. 

“Often, their claims are frankly outlandish, but people seem to want to believe it,” he said.

Cheng said China uses government operatives to spread disinformation on social media within China and doesn’t rule out those same agents are also posting online here in America.

“So I think it’s safe to say there are at least some lurking in our social media,” he said.

Since 2016, some companies have tried to stop the spread of online disinformation.

“I’m appreciative of YouTube for stepping up and tightening their search engine and their algorithm in terms of false information,” Carson said.

The U.S. Justice Department said last week it is also tracking disinformation campaigns by China as well as Russia.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"

HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations"

Former employees of St. Pete restaurant closed due to death threats claim they are victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees of St. Pete restaurant closed due to death threats claim they are victims"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown"

COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care"

Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation"

Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss