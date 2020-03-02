Experts: Super Tuesday will be big test for remaining Dems

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Following former Vice President Joe Biden’s win in South Carolina – the attention of presidential candidates has now shifted to the 14 states that will cast their votes on Super Tuesday.

Dr. Niambi Carter with Howard University says it’s the closest to a national primary the candidates will face.

“I think it’s as close to a real sort of watershed moment as we’ll get,” Carter said.

Gary Nordlinger, a political scientist with George Washington University, says the stakes are high on Super Tuesday.

“It is a bonanza of delegates for these various candidates,” he said. “The big question is: Will Bernie Sanders be able to walk into the Democratic national convention with a majority of delegates? – that’s the big question.”

Experts say there’s a chance for each of the candidates to pick up delegates all over the map, but the most pressure may be on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, who polls show is trailing to Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, in her home state.

“Often when you’re a home-state Senator they’re the people who know you best who don’t like you as a consequence,” Nordlinger said.

“I think Elizabeth Warren has spent some time in these Super Tuesday states recognizing that she’s going to need to pull in women, need to pull in black voters,” Carter added.

Nordlinger said it’s unclear if the field of candidates will shrink after Super Tuesday results.

“As I say, first place is overrated it gives you bragging rights but As long as you’re getting 15% of the vote you’re getting delegates, you’re in the money,” he said.

