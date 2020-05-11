Experts agree on active hurricane season

Breaking News
(CNN) – From coronavirus to murder hornets, the hits just keep coming in 2020, and experts are in agreement that the hurricane season could be a busy one.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1 and several experts and their models are projecting at least an above average season.

During an average season, you expect to see six hurricanes and twelve named storms.

One reason for the increased risk is the fact that sea surface temperatures have been much warmer than normal.

Meteorologists say storm systems feed off of warmer water.

The consensus among the experts is that we will be in for a more active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

